Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman rings at Salvation Army Red Kettle

GRAHAM, N.C. – Wake Forest University quarterback Jamie Newman rang at a Red Kettle in Graham on Friday to help boost The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program this holiday season. Newman, who is also preparing for the NFL Draft, hopes to encourage people to donate and volunteer their time at the kettles.



The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program is a part of the Rescue Christmas campaign for this year. Many people are facing unprecedented challenges, and the need for a bright Christmas is greater. The Salvation Army hopes to be a source of help for people who need it. Every donation made to a Red Kettle provides help and hope for people in need. All gifts stay in the community where they are given.



Volunteers are also crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. A couple of hours ringing the bell at a kettle makes an impact on your local community. To register to ring the bells at a Salvation Army Red Kettle, visit www.RegisterToRing.com



Newman grew up in Graham and frequently visited the Boys and Girls Club of Alamance County. He says the Club is one of the foundations of his athletic background and he is proud and thankful to be able to give back to the organization.

