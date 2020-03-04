Wake Forest Baptist CEO an inspiration to other women in the medical field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It would take a while to list all of Dr. Julie Freischlag's titles.

To name a few, she is the CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine, which means she's responsible for the health system’s clinical, academic and innovative operations and their $3 billion budget.

She does all that while still regularly performing as a specialized surgeon.

“I’m operating on a woman from Puerto Rico next week because nobody in her country can do this procedure,” Freischlag said.

Only a handful of women in the world hold those types of leadership positions in medical centers, let alone multiple titles.

“There are still very few women deans -- only about 25, only 22 chairs of surgery. When I was chair of surgery, I was only the fourth,” she said.

Freischlag says she's seen opportunities for women increase dramatically since she entered medical school. Back then, women only made up 10 percent of all students.

“Now there's more women in medical school this year than men for the first time. We have 74 women in our class and 71 men, and giving them the opportunity to be whatever type of physician they would like and then to lead,” she said.

Freischlag is proud to say women run both of Wake Forest Baptist’s hospitals and five women serve as chairs. She believes it's important to have a diverse staff to serve the community.

“Part of it is half our patients are women too, so you want to make sure that patients see who they look like as their care providers,” she said.

Freishclag is in her 60s but has no plans to slowing down anytime soon in the boardroom or operating room.