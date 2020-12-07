Wade Walker is our Pet of the Week! Wade Walker is another cat that has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter NC home for far too long.

Wade Walker has been at the shelter since May and he hasn’t received one single adoption inquiry. We are just as baffled as he is as to why no one wants to make him a part of their family.

Wade is almost 4 years old and he can be quite the charming gentleman. He likes to chat with you and enjoys cuddles in your lap. He’s a pretty laid back fella so he will be more than happy to spend most of his day watching birds out a sunny window.

Wade Walker gets along well with other cats and is neutered, FIV/FELV negative, microchipped, and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you would like to meet Wade Walker and possibly make him a part of your family, please complete the application in the following link and the shelter will contact you to schedule an appointment. His adoption fee is $55 https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/…/Adoption-Application-76