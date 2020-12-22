Volunteers deliver meals and warmth to older adults in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Thanks to a social media campaign, hundreds of older adults in Davidson County now have another way to stay warm. Meals on Wheels volunteer Sherry Koontz led the social media fundraiser.

“It amazed me to see how many people stepped up, churches and individuals,” said Koontz. “One blanket at a time we got this done. Every senior in Davidson County that gets a meal will get a blanket.”

When the social media campaign started, Koontz was looking to buy 13 electric blankets for the older adults on her route. Monetary and blanket donations quickly came in and the goal was changed. Koontz was able to provide electric blankets to all 256 Meals on Wheels recipients in Davidson County. The generosity warmed Koontz’s heart.

“Especially with this cold that is coming on so quick, it will improve the quality of life for so many seniors,” said Koontz. “The lady at this home is 97 years old. It means everything to stay home and stay warm.”

Along with an electric blanket, Meal on Wheels recipients got a goodie bag filled with snacks, a book and hygiene products. Meals on Wheels client Martha Craven enjoyed her goodie bag, but she was really excited about the electric blanket.

“It’s very special. I don’t know how else to explain it really,” said Craven.

Ron Bellini is the Assistant Nutrition Manager for Meals on Wheels of Davidson County. Bellini said the blanket project shows how much the community and Koontz cares about older adults.

“They are alone, their family might be out of town, to receive something to know that they are thought about. The blanket really means the world to them,” said Bellini.

The electric blanket drive was so successful that nearly 20 extra blankets will go to older adults that are in need.

If heating issues are a hot topic next year, Koontz said she will do another Christmas blanket drive.