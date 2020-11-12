Veterans Day ceremony held at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A patriotic tune rang out on a gloomy day at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Davidson County.

“It’s an honor to be here today and it’s time for everybody to pay tribute to the veterans,” said Roger Cranford, a Davidson County veteran.

Families and honor guards paused in prayer for men and women who dedicated themselves to serving our country.

“This day it’s kind of symbolic of or Vietnam veterans, we lost over 58,000,” said Frank Hamilton, an Air Force veteran.

No handshakes were exchanged this year due to COVID-19. Gratitude and respect was the only message this small crowd could send the men and women of our armed forces.

In a heartfelt tribute, guest speaker Michael Horne thanked veterans for their service protecting our freedom.

“There are so many people that are recognized for different things but the veterans, they are the ones who have freely chosen to defend everything that everyone else stands for,” Horne said.

Today’s event followed with a wreath ceremony with Daughters of the American Revolution.