(WGHP) — Serita’s been waiting to find her forever family for more than 100 days.

Serita is a 1-year-old Terrier mix.

Guilford County Animal Services says she’s “very sweet” and loves toys and treats. She’s “43 pounds of total love bug.”

She’s been doing well with the other dogs at the shelter and she’s a favorite among staff and volunteers.

For more information, call Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-3401.