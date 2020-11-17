Uptown Christmas coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — There will be lots of Christmas spirit in Lexington on Sunday, just on a smaller scale.

Uptown Lexington Inc. canceled the Christmas Open House due to COVID concerns. In its place, Uptown Lexington and businesses are backing Uptown Christmas. The Sunday event will still include shops and restaurants, but attractions that generated crowds like carriage rides and kiddie train rides are gone.

Kelly Shumaker works at the Perfect Blend Coffeeshop. She is thrilled a smaller Christmas holiday kickoff event is planned.

“COVID this year has been crazy for everyone, especially for small businesses,” said Shumaker. “We are very excited that we have other businesses joining together and we want people to know we are still here.”

Jacob Gordon is the executive director of Uptown Lexington Inc. Gordon supports Uptown Christmas because it represents what the community can overcome difficult situations.

“They see that resilience. They see that no matter what, we come together. We support each other and grow stronger,” said Gordon.

Joyce Davis owns Missions Pottery. She is confident area shoppers will buy local and come out to Uptown Christmas on Sunday.

“On that Sunday, it’s a lot of our local people. They get out and they know it’s small and they know there is a lot of space and we are looking for them to come in and do their Christmas shopping,” said Davis.

Uptown Christmas is on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a face covering and follow social distancing practices. Participating stores will offer specials and treats. Carolers will sing Christmas songs as they walk along the street. And if you are looking for Santa, Uptown Lexington Inc. said there’s a very good chance the jolly old elf will make an appearance. But due to social distancing guidelines, children will not be able to sit on his lap.