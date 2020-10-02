Unity Summit set for this weekend in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Struggling families, a lack of affordable housing, and crime are some of the issues on the table at this weekend’s Unity Summit in High Point.

“All of the information we gather from this summit, we want to take it to the streets,” organizer Jerome Goode said.

Chosen Generation Connection is hosting the summit to bring pastors, law enforcement leaders, and city government leaders to the table to strategize the church’s role in helping communities overcome socioeconomic challenges.

“Based on what they can provide in the way of support, then we want to further go out to the community and see what their needs are,” organizer Charlynn Goode said.

Unity Summit organizers appreciate the work many churches are doing but believe the community overall needs to be more intentional with its outreach.

The expectation is that the feedback from the summit will guide leaders on creating a better strategy to reach people where they are.

“The church was told to go. Not to send your money and things of that sort, you can, but we were specifically told to go, so we have to put boots on the ground and get to these vulnerable places,” participant Aurora Turner said.

The Unity Summit is Saturday at the Heroes Center in High Point.

It’s not open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, organizers plan to share what’s discussed at the event.