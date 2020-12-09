UNCG releases 2020 video holiday card

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro released their 2020 video holiday card on Wednesday.

The university shared the following message:

In this most unique and challenging period, we have hope.

Hope for your health, well-being, and safety.

Hope we, together, will achieve equity for all.

Hope for a New Year where we can gather and, once again, embrace.

To capture this spirit, we are proud to share an original song composed and performed by UNCG students, joined by Provost Jim Coleman and Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

Titled “We Must Hope,” it reflects our resilience, our persistence, and our optimism for the future. A one of a kind year. A one of a kind song.

We hope you enjoy it!

Best wishes to all.

UNCG