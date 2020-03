HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority announced on Wednesday new dates for the postponed Spring 2020 High Point Market. Originally scheduled for April 25-29, the postponement was announced last week in light of NC Gov. Cooper’s advisement to cancel all events that draw an attendance of 100 or more people due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The new dates for Spring Market 2020 are June 12-14. This condensed Market will run for 3 days instead of the typical 5, and will be held Friday through Sunday instead of the typical Saturday through Wednesday schedule. It will likely include minimal programming, keeping the focus on appointments and sales meetings within the showrooms.