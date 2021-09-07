Trio of men in their 80s impress, inspire at Smiley Sprint Triathlon in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Age is just a number, right?

So check out this number: 255.

That’s the combined age of this three-man team competing in the Smiley Sprint Triathlon in Clemmons.

First up: 86-year-old Philip McKenzie, of Winston-Salem. His job: a 300-meter swim.

“It’s my first triathlon. I was nervous about it,” McKenzie said.

He passed on the timing belt to the young guy on the team: 80-year-old Michael Davidson, of Myrtle Beach, who jumped in the saddle and attacked the 20k bike ride. It wasn’t an easy ride with lots of hills to endure. As the triathlon went on, word spread about “Dream Team 255” and they became the talk of the competition.

“Being an inspiration is just being what you are and showing people what you can do at any age,” Davidson said.

And bringing it home with the final leg of the triathlon: the oldest guy on the team: 89-year old Dwayne Daggett, of Boone.

His part: a 5k run. On this day there was no stopping, no thoughts of giving up.

“When you start something, you finish it,” Daggett said.

Dream Team 255 finished in just under one hour and 51 minutes.