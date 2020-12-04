Triad Together Challenge encouraging people to shop local amid the pandemic

Two words, one main goal, and it all starts with a hashtag.

It’s a new initiative local businesses want people to be a part of. It’s called the #TriadTogether Challenge.

This is no competition. Instead, it’s a call to action to help keep small businesses across the Triad open.

This time of year is make or break for many locally-owned businesses and restaurants.

Business leaders say if locally-owned mom-and-pop stores don’t survive the holidays, we’ll see more shut their doors.

Wyndham Tournament Director Mark Brazil and Brent Christensen, with the Greensboro Chamber, are just some of the many leaders across the Triad challenging everyone to come together and shop at home first.

It’s called Triad Together, urging people to help keep dollars at home, and our local business open.

Its estimated many local businesses will feel the impacts of the pandemic and need local support more than ever into next summer.