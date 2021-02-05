Triad sports bars push to-go specials ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the biggest nights of the year for Triad bars and restaurants is going to look a lot different this Super Bowl Sunday as health experts caution fans to keep watch parties small and at home.

“It’s going to make a bit of a difference,” said Craig Ceresi, owner of Rixster Grill in High Point.

Triad sports bars are preparing for record numbers of to-go orders ahead of the big game. Ceresi tells FOX8 the demand for take-home packages is through the roof as football fans gear up to watch the game at home.

“I ordered heavy. Expecting for the best. I currently have about 600 chicken wings ready to go out that are pre-ordered already and that’s not even going to be 10 percent of what we push out,” Ceresi said.

Lissa Forlano oversees Box Seat sports bar in Greensboro. The bar typically has 5,000 wings on hand every Super Bowl. This time, they’ve tripled that amount with 15,000 and they plan to be busy.

“Our to-go business has doubled, almost tripled. We just have had a humbling amount of support,” Forlano explained.

Forlano and Ceresi’s advice — order ahead.

“If you’re coming here please be patient with us. We are on a limited capacity and we appreciate you coming out,” Ceresi said.