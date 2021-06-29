Triad principal who went viral for singing ‘I Will Always Love You’ sings national anthem at High Point Rockers game

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Triad principal who went viral for singing at the Andrews High School graduation was at it again, singing the national anthem at Tuesday night’s High Point Rockers game.

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School, went viral after he belted out to the graduating Class of 2021, “I Will Always Love You.”

The iconic song “I Will Always Love You” was sung by both Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston.

“I hope that all your dreams come true. I hope life treats you kind. I was like, what better lyrics?” said Gause, while talking to FOX8 after his rendition of the song went viral. “This is my hope for what you were about to go walk into. And you’ve dealt with enough loss in the midst of this pandemic.”

Gause’s performance of the national anthem Tuesday night was met with a roar of approval from the fans.