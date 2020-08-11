Triad mom, daughter’s former teacher share update on inspirational kidney donation story

A Triad mom is enjoying her new energy after her daughter’s former kindergarten teacher donated a kidney.

The bond between Tracy Drayton and Pam Oast woven even tighter five months after a successful transplant surgery.

“Life has been great. I have no complaints whatsoever,” Drayton said.

Drayton is doing so many things that felt impossible months ago.

“Simple stuff like walking to the kitchen and doing dishes and not being tired, folding laundry standing up without getting winded and having chest pains,” Drayton said.

Drayton says nothing feels like the discomfort she experienced when she was on dialysis.

“I love Tracy so much. She’s my sister forever and forever, and to give her this chance to be who she is now, I just look at her and she is radiating. For me, it was so easy,” Oast said.

It was an easy choice to give, but the journey came with challenges.

Medical setbacks delayed the operation, but the two kept believing.

The surgery happened March 5, 2020.

Looking back on it, they say God’s plan was perfect.

“When we finally got that call, the ‘OK let’s go,’ it was right before the COVID happened,” Oast said.

“The surgeon actually told me that if we waited two more weeks, they were stopping all transplants, so he said we made it just in time,” Drayton said.

Drayton and Oast are committed to sharing their stories in hopes that it will help inspire others to become organ donors.