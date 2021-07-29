Triad kids need school supplies; Help us Stuff the Bus to start the school year right!

(WGHP) — Join FOX8 for this year’s Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7.
We are working to help make sure that kids get the school supplies they need. To help, visit one of the following Walmart locations and drop off new school supplies.
You can donate at these Walmart locations:
Monday, Aug. 2
160 Lowes Blvd.
Lexington, NC
Tuesday, Aug. 3
3738 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC
Wednesday, Aug. 4
3475 Parkway Village Ct.
(Peters Creek Parkway)
Winston-Salem, NC
Thursday, Aug. 5
2710 N. Main St.
High Point, NC
Friday, Aug. 6
530 S. Graham Hopedale Rd.
Burlington, NC
Saturday, Aug. 7
Bowman Gray Stadium
Winston-Salem, NC
Items in need of donation:
No. 2 pencils
Glue sticks
Erasers
Pencil Boxes
Boxes of tissues
Washable markers
Book bag/back pack
Hand sanitizer
3-ring binders
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Loose-leaf notebook paper
Pocket folders
Rulers