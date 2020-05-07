Triad Goodwill helping connect people with new jobs during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the start of COVID-19, the unemployment rate in the state of North Carolina has reached significant levels, with more than one million people filing for unemployment.

Triad Goodwill Career Center has adapted to help find those, who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Since mid-March, around 300 people have reached out for help from Alamance, Casewell, Randolph, Rockingham and Guilford counties.

Around a third of those were people asking for people filing for unemployment.

“We’re filing a list of people, every day, who are having trouble accessing their unemployment,” said Jason Norris, the manager of Triad Goodwill Career Center.

That list is then sent to NC works, “NC works is actually reaching out to those individuals.”

The remaining individuals are those who need help finding a job.

“They are interested in what companies are hiring. We’ve had individuals who say, ‘Hey, I haven’t interviewed in years. I just lost my job,’” Norris said.

Triad Goodwill will do mock interviews will individuals and help them construct resumès to better their chances are getting jobs.

Out of the 200 unemployed individuals, around 60 of them have been connected with jobs in the Triad.

“Manufacturing production, a lot of machine operators, we do have some driving positions with the local restaurants,” Norris said.

According to Norris, local companies contact the Goodwill career locations on a daily basis, adding new job openings that need filling.

“Manpower actually just called me. Next month they’re going to have a contract where they’ve got 80 positions they need filled,” Norris said.

On May 13 and 27, the location will be hosting it’s first virtual job fair.

Both dates will include representatives from seven companies with openings.

“We have different companies on the Zoom platform. They’re there, on-call, to let people know of the jobs that they have available,” Norris said.

Applicants will then be able to go through a virtual interview process if they fit the criteria being looked for.

The virtual job fair has a limited capacity for applicants.

TO find out more click here for their Facebook page or here for their website.