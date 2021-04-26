Travel the world from your living room; Paris is looking for a family!

If you love a good adventure, but wish you could bring it home with you, you’re in luck!

Meet Paris! She’s is a domestic short haired female tabby, and she’s good with other cats, dogs and children. 

Paris can’t decide what she wants to be. She is a girl of perpetual motion. She engages whatever crosses her path. She is preparing to be an Olympic cat or possibly a ballerina. She can’t quite decide, as she leaps into the air to reach that elusive feather toy.

Paris has been diagnosed with asthma but no longer requires medication. She needs a non-smoking home so she remains healthy.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Paris, please visit the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation website at aarfws.org.

