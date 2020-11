ASHEBORO, N.C. — Much like life, the game of golf is about ups and downs.

But sometimes, when you’re down, your greatest challenges can be what help you rise.

A local man is proving that what you see on the surface is often just a glimpse of what’s inside you.

And as FOX8’s Michael Hennessey shows us, if you’re searching for inspiration, look no further than a man named Tom Herbert.