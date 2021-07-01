Toby wants to be your best friend. Or your best friend’s best friend; he’s got enough love for everyone!

Toby on the lookout for his new family

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you have a dog who needs a new friend? Then Toby might be the dog for you.

Toby loves to wrestle and tug with other dogs, and would love to have a family with other dogs who are also always ready to play or chase tennis balls with him.

A summer waterbug? No, just Toby!

Toby is a bundle of energy! He might even have a little too much energy…if you’re a cat. He gets along great with children, though. He can be a little rough on his leash, but he listens well and settles down quickly.

Toby is all about snuggling. His foster mom says her lap is never free anymore (not that she minds)!

Couch cuddles are an Olympic sport and Toby’s got a gold medal

And of course Toby loves to swim too. He’d be so happy just to splash around in a kiddie pool with his human or dog siblings. A pool or a lake would be heaven!

If you think you have room in your home for a spunky, sweet, high-energy boy, Toby is available through Triad Golden Retriever Rescue! You can call them at (336) 288-9944 or email them at ‘adopt@tgrr.org’