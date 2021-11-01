Tilly needs a home that has plenty of tummy rubs to spare!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a sweet senior girl looking for a new home!

Tilly is an eight-year-old, sixty-five-pound Lab mix.

This girl is a sweet senior who loves her belly rubs and giving kisses. She also loves to explore and doesn’t let a slight limp slow her down at all! She’s definitely ready for a family to cuddle up and play with.

Tilly is our pet of the week!

She is up to date on vaccines and is spayed. Her adoption fee is has been partially sponsored by #subarulovespets (learn more at subaru.com/pets) and is now $30.00, including her microchip!

If you are interested please fill out an application and the Randolph County Animal Shelter will contact you. Due to COVID-19, the shelter is appointment only for the time being.