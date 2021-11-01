Tilly needs a home that has plenty of tummy rubs to spare!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a sweet senior girl looking for a new home!
Tilly is an eight-year-old, sixty-five-pound Lab mix.
This girl is a sweet senior who loves her belly rubs and giving kisses. She also loves to explore and doesn’t let a slight limp slow her down at all! She’s definitely ready for a family to cuddle up and play with.
She is up to date on vaccines and is spayed. Her adoption fee is has been partially sponsored by #subarulovespets (learn more at subaru.com/pets) and is now $30.00, including her microchip!
If you are interested please fill out an application and the Randolph County Animal Shelter will contact you. Due to COVID-19, the shelter is appointment only for the time being.