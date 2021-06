HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — These three little bundles of fluff are seeking a home!

Meet Siler, Gracie and Ruby! This brother and two sisters are playful, sweet kittens who learn fast! They’re already litterbox trained, all approximately 8-10 weeks old!

They are absolute cuties and would be a great addition to your family!

If you’d like to adopt Siler, Gracie or Ruby call Feral Kitten Assistance at (336)-378-0878.