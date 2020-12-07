Thomasville artists team up for ‘Santa Hunt’

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Finding Santa could pay off long before Dec. 25. Thomasville artists Jeff Beck and Paxton Taylor are teaming up for the “Santa Hunt.” Beck is making and painting 15 resin Santas that will be hidden in downtown Thomasville this Saturday morning.

“I love Christmas. It’s my second favorite holiday next to Halloween,” said Beck. “Even with Christmas, I got to make it a little creepy.”

You won’t find a lot of scary Santas because the purpose of the “Santa Hunt” is a good one. Taylor is a graphic designer and owns Pax Studio in downtown Thomasville. She believes the scavenger hunt will benefit downtown Thomasville shops.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting event, especially now during COVID,” said Taylor. “We are staying apart, but it’s still a fun community event for people to get in downtown Thomasville.”

The “Santa Hunt” works like this, Beck will hide 15 Santas in downtown Thomasville. Locations like The Big Chair and the Tourism and Visitors center are probably likely locations to find a hand-crafted Santa. To give people a helping hand, Beck will post clues to his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Saturday morning. When you do find a Santa, return it to Pax Studio to win a prize from a Thomasville artist. Beck is also making another holiday favorite for people to find. The Abominable Snowmonster of the North or Bumble from Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer cartoon will also be mixed in with the hidden Santas. Whoever finds Bumble will win a special prize.

“He will get you some free art,” said Beck. “I will have an original painting, maybe a couple of other things.”

If prizes are not enough to bring folks to downtown Thomasville, Taylor believes a sense of community will.

“So I think it’s important to take pride in our small town. Whether it’s small events like this, it makes a big difference, especially since we can’t do much right now,” said Taylor.

Beck is looking to begin the “Santa Hunt” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Clues on where to find Bumble and the Santas will be posted to Beck’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. To win a prize, return the missing Christmas characters to Pax Studio at 9 Commerce Street in Thomasville.