This ‘velcro’ dog is ready to get stuck to your family!

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — What’s the old wisdom? “I am rubber, you are glue. What bounces off of me will stick to you…”

Well, Katie wants to stick to you. So be ready to be glue. Happy Hills Animal Foundation tells us that Katie, a 7-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is a real “velcro” dog. She’s a sweetheart who just loves being with her people. She also loves dogs, cats, kids and…well.

Katie loves everybody.

She’s a bit of a roamer, so she definitely needs to stay leashed when she’s outside. She will try to be a little escape artist!

If you think lots of leashed walks are in the cards for you, you can call Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620 and ask about Katie!