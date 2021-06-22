This pooch is ‘waitin’ on a sunny day’ with a ‘hungry heart’ for a forever family! Meet…Springsteen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This dog is ready to live his ‘Glory Days’ with a forever family of his own!

Meet Springsteen, a one-year-old lab mix. He’s about 50 pounds, neutered, heartworm negative, and friendly with other dogs!

He was ‘Born to Run’ (but he’s learning how to be good on his leash). If you give Springsteen a chance, you’ll be racing down ‘Thunder Road’ with him in no time, because his adoption fee is completely sponsored!

That’s right! Springsteen is sponsored and ready to find his forever home. Maybe in the ‘Streets of Philadelphia’… All right, that one was a stretch, I admit it.

If you’d like to adopt Springsteen, you can contact Randolph County Animal Shelter at (336) 683-8240, or email them at rcaspets@randolphcountync.gov.

If you adopt this sweet boy, you’ll both be ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

That was the last one, I promise.