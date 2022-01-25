This Cheeto’s not going to get orange cheese dust all over your hands

Cheeto is our Pet of the Week!

(WGHP) — This is little guy isn’t a crunchy afternoon snack, he’s your next best friend!

Meet Cheeto, a sweet and loving little 6-year-old Shihtzu mix. He’s on the prowl for a family to call his own. He’s sociable and friendly and he gets along with people of all ages and cats. He’s great with dogs of his size, but maybe not bigger ones.

His adoption fee is $195 and it includes his neuter, deworming, vaccinations, heartworm testing, microchipping and a whole month of health insurance.

If you’re craving Cheeto, give Happy Hills Animal Foundation a call at (336) 622-3620.