‘They talked real. Period.’: Greensboro police meet teens for honest back and forth at Boys and Girls Club

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local organization is working to build relationships with teenagers and police officers. The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro held an event to bring the two groups together to have a candid conversation and form the base of a good relationship.

“Our Boys and Girls Club teen center decided to hold an event both where they could build relationships with the Greensboro Police Department and also have an opportunity for discussion about current issues and how teens are feeling about police relations,” Grace Thompson, the director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club, said.

She says these kind of conversations are particularly important for the teenagers to be a part of.

“It’s so important because our club members need to have an opportunity to have a voice. They are the future of Greensboro, so they need an opportunity where they can voice their decisions and also how they view their neighborhoods,” Thompson said.

There was an element of fun with a dodgeball game between the officers and the teenagers. The conversation was the main event though. The Teen Center director helped the students craft questions that covered the basics behind law enforcement and other topics they wanted a better understanding of when it comes to their local police officers.

“Well my question was, ‘What do the police officers in the city do for the people in the city to make them feel better?’” Teen Center Member Jaquez Crawford said.

Mary Banks is the Teen Center director. She said having this informal but important conversation also helped address a problem a lot of teenagers face.

“One of the things that we really struggle with talking to the teens is the fear of police. We really wanted to establish a way for them to realize that police are everyday people.” Banks said.

The officers also helped with that. They took time to introduce themselves, talk about their hobbies and interests. Some even tried to meet the students who live in the districts they patrol to start forming a relationship.

“We can pinpoint ones that played kickball, dodgeball, even danced with them. It really was an opportunity to realize, ‘Oh, OK, these are the same police officers in my school, in my community.’ Really just take the opportunity to say, ‘You know what, we can approach them,’” Banks said.

“I knew a couple of them to be honest because some of them patrol around my neighborhood, so I took a lot of information away,” Crawford said.

Overall, the teenagers say this open dialogue is something they appreciated.

“I feel like they gave a great inspiration to the teens at the Boys and Girls Club as well as me. I feet like they put a lot of real stuff out there, they talked real, period, and they were there for us for this program,” Crawford said.

And overall, it helped build a foundation for a bond between the two groups.

“I think they will actually take away like, ‘Hey, I should probably stop and say hello to this police officer, because they’re somebody too,’” Banks said.