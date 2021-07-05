Double, double, toil and trouble

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Something fuzzy this way comes! Hamlet and Macbeth art brothers, and those gents cameth to Red Dog Farm with their siblings.

“No,” — Macbeth, Act I, Scene III, Line 76

The two love to playeth and snuggle. They’re about nine weeks fusty now, so those gents can beest socialized to whoever might liveth in their new home.

Those gents would love to beest adopted as a pair. T’would beest all right to separate those folk, if it be true those gents hadst another kitty cousin waiting at their new home.

“To be (our forever family) or not to be (our forever family). that is the question.”

Both Ham and Mac very much doth needeth a buddy.

“I was seeking a fool when I found you.”

Red Dog Farm wanteth an indoor only home for these sweet dram boys.

Those gents wilt beest neutered and microchipped on July 16. They art up to date on their vaccinations.

The adoption fee is $125 for a single kitten on $180 for a pair. If it be true interested in adopting those folk, prithee apply at www.reddogfarm.com!