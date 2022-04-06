GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You can catch some models strutting their stuff this weekend!

An all-male fashion show is happening in the Triad. Men making a difference in their community will be the models at the “The Grand Entrance” event. This is a fundraiser for the Black Suit Initiative, a nonprofit that benefits young men.

But they aren’t just models, they’re also role models.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is one of the event’s sponsors and FOX8 general manager Jim Himes is even participating!

This year’s supermodels (super role models, that is) are ready to hit the runway for an evening of fashion, friends, and fun!

In 2016, The Sparrow’s Nest, Inc., launched its new, all-male program, “The Black Suit Initiative.” This leadership and community engagement program allows young men in middle and high school, the opportunity to improve academic performance, explore their career interests and participate in positive team-building exercises.

The successful completion of program modules allows these young men the opportunity to earn their own full “black suit” at the completion of the first year. Young men are selected to be in the program through an application and interview process during the month of June. Members can remain in the organization until they graduate from high school.

Why a black suit?

The logic behind the black suit is based upon a new study conducted by the psychology department at California State University. They discovered wearing a suit does change thought processes. The study found formal clothing improved confidence levels and changed the basic way respondents perceived the world. Wearing a suit encourages people to use abstract processing more readily than concrete processing.

The application period for middle school-aged boys will reopen in May 2022.

The event is sold out already, but you can support the initiative in other ways by visiting their website.