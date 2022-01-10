The force is strong with our pet of the week! Padme has waited for a long time for her forever home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pretty girl has been patiently waiting to find a home to call her own.

Padme is our Pet of the Week!

Padme is a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who loves to lounge, cuddle and get her head scratched. She gets along with other cats and absolutely loves a feather wand.

Do you have a warm lap for this laid-back, cool cat to cuddle up in?

Preferably a home with no sand, as we all know it’s coarse, irritating and gets everywhere.

She’s up to date on all her vaccines and her adoption fee includes her spay and her microchip.

The force compels you to call the Davidson County Animal Shelter for more information about Padme.

