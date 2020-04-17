Thank you, Piedmont Triad! FOX8/WGHP helps raise more than $60,000 for local coronavirus relief effort

High Point, N.C. – As the battle against COVID-19 continues across the globe, FOX8 viewers across the Piedmont Triad did their part to help their neighbors in need. FOX8/WGHP, in partnership with the Salvation Army divisions throughout the Triad, held a first of its kind, virtual telethon Thursday, raising $60,050 to aid the local relief effort.

The 13-hour telethon bridged FOX8 hosts in-studio, with nearly 50 Salvation Army volunteers answering phones utilizing Zoom virtual meeting technology. NorthState Communications of High Point generously provided technical support, to enable volunteers to remain off-site allowing for compliance with federal and state social distancing guidelines. Additionally, Salvation Army leaders spoke of the Army’s mission and made the appeal to viewers in live interviews conducted outside the FOX8 studios. FOX8 also leveraged the power of its more than 1 million Facebook followers to spread the message on social media.

“Our mission was to create a safe and effective way to immediately help our neighbors in need. The generosity of the Triad is as humbling as it is inspiring. Thank you to all who gave of their time, talents and treasure to help make that impact,” said FOX8/WGHP General Manager, Jim Himes.

“Through this crisis there are many unknowns, but the one thing we do know is that we live in an incredibly caring community. This is unlike anything we’ve ever faced before, but because of days like today, The Salvation Army will be able to help thousands of people going through difficult times across the Triad. We thank FOX8 and all of the donors for giving hope to our community,” added Captain Matt Hedgren of the Salvation Army of Greensboro.

All donations will be processed by the Salvation Army and will be distributed within the zip code from which they were donated. To contribute to the Salvation Army’s local efforts to fight COVID-19, go to: salarmy.us/covid.