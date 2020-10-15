Tent revival in Burlington expected to draw hundreds of worshippers

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It’s a tent revival organizers anticipate will draw hundreds of people from in and around the state to Burlington. Worshippers are expected to gather under a giant tent on Danbrook Road off of Interstate 40/85 Thursday night through Saturday.

“I felt unprotected, I felt abandoned and I felt worthless,” said Whittney Tucker, who plans to attend the tent revival. “When I found God he showed me my identity.”

Having this event is an answered prayer for Tucker.

“The Bible says where there’s unity, God commands a blessing and so we’re ready to walk in that blessing,” she said.

This healing crusade comes with a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“We want to obey the laws of the land, but we also want to trust God and live a life without fear,” Tucker said.

“We believe we have a mandate from God to preach the gospel and implement hope,” said Tent Revival Organizer and Evangelist Chance Walters.

He will be leading the hundreds of worshippers and explains it’ll be socially distanced and safe. The tent stretches the size of a football field.

“You’ll be funneled into two, three, four, sanitizing stations,” he said. Masks are encouraged for this community gathering, but not required.

“You’ll have to sign a liability form,” Walters said. “We’ll be checking temperatures.”

Alamance County Health Department officials have issued guidelines and provided Walters with educational signs. Masks will be provided to people who do not show up with one.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s phase three COVID-19 restrictions do not apply here because the religious event is being held outside on private property.

“We have to give God room to do whatever he pleases,” Tucker said.

The tent revival begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. at 3860 Danbrook Road, Burlington, NC 27215 and lasts through Saturday.