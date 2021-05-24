Tennille doesn’t really know what it’s like to have a human friend. Could you help her learn?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This is Tennille!

She’s a little over 2 years old, and she’s been at the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in downtown Greensboro since last August. That’s 9 months.

She needs a home, desperately, but in the meantime she is happy and well cared for. She spends most of her time in the TV bed and keeps to herself.

She’s not super into other cats so she finds the quiet places in the café. She won’t go out of her way to bother people, unless you have popcorn! It’s her favorite guilty pleasure.

If you seek her out she usually doesn’t mind a chin scratch or two, and if she’s in a really good mood she might play with you for a short while. She spent most of her life on the streets so she doesn’t quite understand human companionship like a lot of Red Dog Farm’s other cats do. That’s why she needs our help the most to get a good home.

She’s been patiently waiting for her person to come scoop her up but they haven’t come yet.

Although most of Red Dog Farm’s cats are adopted to indoor-only homes, she is a rare exception, and they would consider either an indoor home or an indoor/outdoor home. She was found as a stray and lived most of her life outside before the café.

If interested in adopting her, visit the Red Dog Farm website! You can also visit her at Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in downtown Greensboro.