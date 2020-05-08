Teachers run 68 miles in honor of graduating 5th graders at Fairview Elementary School in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Coronavirus hasn’t stopped a Triad ara elementary school from celebrating it’s students’ success this year despite the global pandemic cutting the school year short.

School leaders, faculty and staff at Fairview Elementary School in High Point are taking part in a challenge to honor their 5th graders who will miss out on their elementary school graduation.

“We started the 68-mile challenge. We’re doing one mile that represents each of our fifth-grade graduates and we wanted to celebrate them in a way they can be remembered,” said Martez Finch, the school’s physical education teacher.

The challenge began on May 2 and ends on May 8. During the week, school members log how many miles they walk or run a day. Their goal is 68 which will represent each 5th grade student. So far, they’ve done over 200 miles. Many say this challenge gave them something to do during this time away from the classroom.

“It was refreshing, I was encouraged I felt like you know what this gives me a reason to get up and stop being so sad about not going to work,” said Shermariah Windley, a 5th-grade teacher.

Windley completes her miles in the morning and evening. She says she’s glad their ability to do something for the students.

Teachers and the school’s principal, Abe Hege, recorded cell phone messages for the students after their exercise period.

“We love you guys so much. We miss you guys, but these 68 miles are for you and for all the many things that you brought to Fairview and how much you mean to us and just know 68 miles is a lot but anytime there`s an obstacle in front of you, you tackle it head-on,” said Abe Hege, Fairview Elementary School Principal.

The overall challenge goal is to promote unity during this time and encouragement for the 5th graders.

“We know we`ve given them what they`ve needed and they`ve grown much. The whole staff, w did this together,” said Windley.

And together they are all “Fairview Strong”