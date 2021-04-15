Swing into the past with the Greensboro Science Center’s new Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming to the Greensboro Science Center.

On April 22, the science center will open doors to a brand new outdoor play space, the Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure.

“The pandemic has given us a year of learning via laptops and social distancing,” said Martha Regester, the GSC’s vice president of Education. “We are so happy to add nature play back into the mix and turn kids’ imaginations loose.”

No extra fees or costs, you can explore the treetops as part of general admission or a science center membership.

The adventure includes four treehouses and four crow’s nests, all linked together with a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs and steps.

The largest treehouses and a deck are ADA accessible.

The center invites you to use this opportunity to take a deeper look into the ecosystem around you and try to spot local wildlife.

So where are the dinosaurs? They’ll be all around you.

Life-size dinosaur replicas will be set up on the hillside under the walkways. That way you can come eye-to-eye with a Triceratops, Apatosaurus and even a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The adventure was built by Beanstalk Builders and comes with thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club, the Cummings Family and the Hagan Family. The dinosaurs joined the mix with the help of the Wheelihan Family, the White Family and the Priddy Family.