Meet Ginger! Ginger is a 2-year-old, domestic short hair. Ginger has a very sweet and laid back personality.
She loves to lay in the window and soak up the sun. Ginger is also a very affectionate girl! She is up to date on her vaccines, FIV and Felv negative.
Ginger will be is spayed, part of her adoption fee has been graciously sponsored and is now $50.00. If you are interested please fill out an application. Due to COVID-19 we are going to be available by appointment only! Adoption application link: below! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJgSAqkzy44HjYyX15m6pP96WIapQo0tlpAUqgwcwB2gj7Pg/viewform
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Warp Speed officials expect to distribute 8 million vaccine doses Christmas week
- ‘Sweet and laid back’ – Ginger is our Pet of the Week
- 8-year-old NC boy dies after getting shot in the chest with a BB gun
- Fallen Concord Police Officer to be laid to rest Tuesday
- Local churches – large and small – adjust Christmas plans during COVID-19 crisis