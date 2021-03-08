Surry County couple turns hobby into winemaking business

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — It’s time to raise a glass! There are now 20 wineries along the Surry County Wine Trail.

Golden Road Vineyards in State Road became the twentieth vineyard when it opened in late 2020. Wine making began as a hobby for Chad and Crista Guebert. Friends and family, especially Crista’s mother, encouraged them to think big and buy a vineyard.

“She was really like, ‘Go for your dream, at least you can say you went for it,'” said Crista Guebert.

So the couple from northern Virginia started looking for vineyards and bought Golden Road in Surry County.

“There are some great winemakers here, quality wines,” said Chad Guebert. “It’s starting to boom in Surry County and the rest of the Yadkin Valley as well.”

Surry County closed 2020 by welcoming four new wineries. Pilot Mountain Vineyards opened in August. Serre Vineyards followed in September. Next was Hidden Vineyard with Golden Road becoming the twentieth vineyard. Chad Guebert said all the wineries along the Surry County Wine Trail enjoy working with each other and want to see everyone succeed.

“Instead of trying to elbow each other out, it’s how do you bring more tourists in so more people can learn about our wines and enjoy our wines,” said Chad Guebert.

While they do support one another, each winery brings something special to the Surry County Wine Trail. When you first arrive at Golden Road, there’s a flag honoring the United States Navy. Inside of the tasting room, there are more reminders of Chad Guebert’s time aboard a US Navy submarine, including a very loud Klaxon Horn that sounds when something big happens.

“When we sell cases or we get a lot of likes on Facebook, we will make sure no kids or pets are around and sound the Klaxon,” said Guebert.

If the Tourism Partnership of Surry County had a Klaxon, they would probably sound the horn as well. Jessica Icenhour Roberts is the agency’s executive director. Roberts said the four new wineries are a big deal for all of Surry County.

“It creates brand new jobs. It creates all types of opportunities as well,” said Roberts. “So there’s been food trucks that are able to participate on the weekends, lots of music opportunities as well, so it has engaged people locally.”

And there’s always room to add more wineries along the Surry County Wine Trail.

Wineries, breweries, and distilleries are a part of the tourism industry in Surry County. In 2019, visitors spent close to $138 million in Surry County.

As the weather warms up, Golden Road Vineyards along with others will have outdoor events taking place almost every weekend. Click here for a map of the Surry County Wine Trail.