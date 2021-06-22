Summerfield Fire Kids Camp teaches campers lifesaving lessons

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID restrictions took away so many experiences for students. There were no field trips and guest speakers in classrooms were either severely limited or eliminated. That’s why the Summerfield Fire Kids Camp is so important. Assistant Chief Jenna Daniels oversees the program.

“Usually when we go to schools, we do kindergarten through second grade,” Daniels said. “This camp is for rising third through fifth grade. This gives us a chance to reach a different age group. We are glad to keep doing the fire camp.”

The Summerfield Fire Kids Camp covers a lot of topics like bike safety, CPR, fire safety, and the equipment firefighters use. The 29 kids attending the camp even got a visit from the SBI’s arson dog.

Members of the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire District are also taking part in the Summerfield Fire Kids Camp. Their presentation is well known statewide for being entertaining and informative. But Lt. Holt Alcon admits his team was a bit rusty at first because it’s been over a year since Pinecroft Sedgefield did a safety talk.

“It’s great to be back, great to see the kids, the interaction is awesome,” Alcon said. “We didn’t get into any schools this year. Glad to be back in front of the kids, it’s awesome.”

But the campers didn’t see any rust. What they saw was a fun lesson about fire safety.

“I hope they go home and test their smoke alarms, that’s their best line of defense,” Alcon said. “It will wake them up and get them out. If their smoke alarms don’t work, we showed them how to change a battery and got them excited about that.”

Behind the oversized smoke alarm and battery cutouts and a firefighter inside of a Sparky the Fire Dog costume, there is a lifesaving message. Alcon recalled how a child used what she learned.

“She learned to call 911. She learned a meeting place. So when we arrived, so much stuff was already taken care of,” Alcon said. “We just had to focus on putting the fire out.”

Riley Barnett was one of the campers who was paying attention and knows why you have to call 911 as soon as you can.

“It’s very important because you don’t want it to spread,” Riley said.

Holden Shepard is another camper that knows what to do if they find a box of matches.

“We should always give them to a firefighter or to an adult,” Holden said.

Campers this week will also get to see a medical helicopter and put out a simulated fire with a fire extinguisher.

Summerfield Fire and Pinecroft Sedgefield are looking forward to visiting schools again in the fall.