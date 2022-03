(WGHP) — Education puts a big focus on grades K-12.

Then after that people head off to college.

But you don’t need to stop learning once you graduate with your college degree. As we get older, it’s important to embrace change and enjoy the learning process throughout our life.

Senior Advisor Linda Pritchett talks about the importance of learning throughout your life in this week’s Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.