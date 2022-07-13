(WGHP) — Interest rates can make or break your personal financial management.
Right now, interest rates are on the rise with some accounts paying upwards of 4%.
Senior adviser Linda Pritchett joined us to talk about the six things we can do with that extra interest.
- Leave it and let the money grow
- Pay off credit cards/grandkids’ student debt
- Finance a car
- Pay extra principal on mortgage
- Buy long-term care/life insurance
- Pay for expensive medicine
