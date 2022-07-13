(WGHP) — Interest rates can make or break your personal financial management.

Right now, interest rates are on the rise with some accounts paying upwards of 4%.

Senior adviser Linda Pritchett joined us to talk about the six things we can do with that extra interest.

Leave it and let the money grow

Pay off credit cards/grandkids’ student debt

Finance a car

Pay extra principal on mortgage

Buy long-term care/life insurance

Pay for expensive medicine

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.