(WGHP) — Interest rates can make or break your personal financial management.

Right now, interest rates are on the rise with some accounts paying upwards of 4%.

Senior adviser Linda Pritchett joined us to talk about the six things we can do with that extra interest.

  • Leave it and let the money grow
  • Pay off credit cards/grandkids’ student debt
  • Finance a car
  • Pay extra principal on mortgage
  • Buy long-term care/life insurance
  • Pay for expensive medicine

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.