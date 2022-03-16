(WGHP) — The time change is a few days behind us.

Losing an hour’s sleep can be taxing, and it can be even more difficult for older adults.

Sleep problems become very common for many seniors, and even the slightest shift in sleep schedules can really negatively impact a person’s health.

Here are ways people can improve their sleep.

Stick to a routine

Keeping a regular bedtime helps your internal cycle stay on track. Experts say you should vary the time you go to bed by no more than 20 minutes a night if you can help it.

Stay away from “sleep distrupters”

Caffeine, alcohol and screens are no-nos right before you go to sleep.

Try and turn off your electronics at least half an hour before bed.

Get some outside

Exposure to natural sunlight can help regulate your body’s natural rhythm. If it’s too cold, even sitting by a sunny window can help.

Light exercise, like walking, in the late afternoon can also help, which can kill two birds with one stone. Working up a sweat and then cooling down encourages production of melatonin.

Practice ‘good sleep hygiene’

Creating a good sleep environment is important too. Experts say your room should be dark, cool and quiet. That last one is especially important for older adults because they’re more likely to be disrupted by nighttime noises than younger folks.

