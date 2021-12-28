Still craving Candy Canes? This sweet puppy might be for you

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not too late to enjoy a Candy Cane!

Candy Cane is from a litter of holiday puppies born in early October. Candy’s mom is a sweet Staffordshire Terrier, and they think their dad maybe some kind of Chihuahua.

Candy Cane is our Pet of the Week!



Candy Cane and her siblings are available for adoption.

Candy is a ball of energy and plays well with her brothers and sisters, but she’s also smart enough to keep herself entertained too. She loves giving tons of puppy kisses.

You must live within 45 minutes of AARF to adopt from the organization. Applications can be made online.