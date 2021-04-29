StepUp Greensboro offering free job readiness classes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jobs are coming back as COVID restrictions lift, but some people need to rebuild their skills.

StepUp Greensboro is stepping outside of the office to put the right people in positions that businesses are desperate to fill.

The staff has been visiting public places throughout Greensboro to pass out fliers promoting StepUp Greensboro’s free job readiness classes.

“We know that individuals are going through a transition of receiving stimulus money and unemployment money. We understand that, but those things run out,” Executive Director Anthony Bass said.

“The majority of people we’re working with have decided what is my long-term plan, and I want to get busy or get about the work of getting to that goal,” Job Readiness Coordinator Donna Edwards said.

Case manager Dorothy Bullard most recently dropped off fliers at the McGirt Horton Branch Library.

“This is a diverse part of town, so we make sure we don’t leave any side of town out,” she said.

Although technology has its advantages, Bass says physically placing fliers at libraries and organizations has been a big recruiting tool.

Shaun Coney recently moved to the Triad from Arizona.

He noticed a flier at a branch of The Salvation Army and called StepUp Greensboro to enroll in readiness classes.

He is now a graduate of the program.

Coney is making headway in his job search while receiving volunteer opportunities.

“I’m really feeling very good about what’s going on because not only am I getting my resume and my applications in, but I’m getting rewards, internal rewards, with helping other people and so I feel great,” he said.

StepUp Greensboro’s next free job readiness training session is May 10-13.

You can sign up now by visiting the organization’s website.