State Farm in Winston-Salem giving away up to 75 free pizzas in drive-through ‘pizza party’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A State Farm agent in Winston-Salem is throwing a pizza party, and it’s all touch-free to help people find a reason to smile during the pandemic.

Kathryne Townsend is partnering with Vinnie’s Pizza to give away up to 75 pizza for free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to share a simple kindness as a little pick-me-up for the community,” Townsend said. “I think all of us need to be reminded that we can always give something back and make lives around us better.”

To get a pizza, you just drive-through the contactless event located at 5066 Peter’s Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Pizzas will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.