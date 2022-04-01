(WGHP) — The weather is warming up and the grass is growing. That means it’s time to get back to work on your lawn!

Shannon Smith met up with Miguel Bejos, an expert from Emerald Green, to learn more about how you can keep your lawn lush and green this spring.

“The first thing you need to do with your equipment is make sure that they’re serviced properly,” Bejos said. “You want to make sure they have oil in them and that the spark plug is new and that it’s running properly.”

If your equipment uses a filter, you’ll want to swap it out, and if it’s got blades, you’ll want to make sure those blades are sharpened at the beginning of the season and after every six mowings.

Bejos recommends keeping two sets of blades. That way, you’ve got a set ready to go when your blades get dull, and you have six weeks to get your others back in working shape.

Watch the videos included here to make sure you’re good to go for your garden!