Song circle helps musicians take their talents to the stage

Before social distancing, Triad musicians were helping each other take their talents to the stage.

One of the last collaborations, before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped gatherings, was at the Randolph Arts Guild in Asheboro.

That’s where singer/songwriter Jack Gorham led a monthly song circle.

“This is a bunch of musical peers giving each other feedback on their original work,” Gorham said.

The participating musicians are different ages and play different styles of music, but each artist has the same goal of using constructive feedback to better connect with an audience.

Once a musician plays his or her original work, colleagues in the circle will provide feedback on how the piece could be improved.

“From that the artist can take it or leave it, but a good artist will give it a shot,” Gorham said.

Gorham worked with the Randolph Arts Guild to produce the RAG Concert Series event for March: The Zoo City Songwriters Round.

This gave talent in the song circle an opportunity to perform on stage at the Sunset Theatre.

Chris Meyers is one of the musicians who performed in the concert series.

It was an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted considering how difficult in can be to get exposure.

“People on the top get all the money and all the exposure, and everybody down below they have to kind of look for the little scraps and the openings so that they can find their way in,” Myers said.

The song circle is currently on hiatus because of the pandemic.

Gorham says the time apart from his peers has shown him how important the communal aspect of making music is, and that it has given him a greater appreciation for the music community.