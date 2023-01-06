HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Lows are expected to drop near freezing by Saturday morning, and there are children in the Piedmont Triad who don’t have the coats they need to safely enjoy the cold months ahead.

That’s why we’re bringing back our annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign for its 36th year. To date, more than 900,000 coats have been collected, cleaned and distributed to Triad children in need.

Alongside our partners, the Salvation Army of the Carolinas and A Cleaner World, we kicked off the campaign on Jan. 6. The campaign runs until Feb. 12.

During this campaign, you can drop off new or gently used coats at A Cleaner World locations throughout the Triad. You can also make a monetary donation to Give a Kid a Coat!

If your child is in need of a coat, visit our Give a Kid a Coat page for details on how you can get a coat for your child.