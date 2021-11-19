Young business owner opens 2nd boutique in uptown Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a new women’s boutique in uptown Lexington where you can find something for yourself and a gift for someone else.

Ashley Hill owns Clara Jane Boutique, a family-oriented business.

The store at 21 South Main Street has fall fashions for women of all sizes, holiday items and jewelry.

She also has other small businesses selling their items in her store. Hill opened her first store in Archdale in September of 2020.

The boutique is named after Ashley’s grandmothers.

“Clara liked the jewelry and the fashion, and my Jane…loved to shop, loved the good deals. I spent a lot of time with them. I felt like I was a really good mix between both of them, and I just wanted to make my shop something that was sentimental to me,” said Ashley Hill, owner of Clara Jane Boutique.

The Uptown Lexington location opened on Nov. 19, 2021.

Ashley plans to split her time between the stores so she can get to know her customers. She wants everyone to feel special the moment they step in the door.

The uptown Lexington location will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can check out of the store and follow what’s new here.