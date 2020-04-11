Small Business Spotlight: Winston-Salem restaurant Zesto works to stay open amid pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Algenon Cash has seen a lot in his days growing up in Winston-Salem, going off to North Carolina State to study computer science and then beginning his own boutique investment banking firm in his hometown.

But he’s never seen anything quite like the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do think you do compare this to a Great Depression-era event, to a 9/11,” Cash said. “Our strategy has been to just stay open.”

The “our” in that is not his investment banking firm, it’s the restaurant he opened in May 2018 called Zesto. It’s a burger, sub and ice cream shop on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem — the first new restaurant to open in that part of town in two decades.

He hasn’t let any of his 15 or so staff go. Shutting down the restaurant would be devastating not just to the community, but to the restaurant’s chances, too.

“Once you shut down, it’s so hard to reopen,” Cash said. “You’ve got to be able to restock the shelves, you’ve got to have capital to go out and accumulate your inventory, you’ve got to go out and find your staff, where they landed, get them rehired.”

He’s happy with the help governments are providing in these difficult to anticipate times.

“I think the government response at the federal level has been extremely strong,” he said.

But the private sector has work to do.

“I think, right now, across the country in boardrooms you’ve got companies that are saying, ‘We were completely unprepared for a pandemic event,'” Cash said. “The businesses that actually get through all this will be the businesses that are the most innovative, the most creative and really think outside of the box about how they can adjust to the new normal and embrace change.”

And not all will. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines asked Cash to serve on a committee to help small businesses in the city. And Cash has some eye-opening insight into what’s ahead.

“[Joines] asked me a very blunt question about a week ago: How many restaurants do I think will not reopen after this shelter-in-place order is lifted, and I told him somewhere around 25 percent. And that’s a big number,” Cash said.

See what he decided to do that may be what saves his restaurant in this Small Business Spotlight.