WineStyles in Greensboro has something for everyone, from wine newbies to wine experts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inside the Friendly Center in Greensboro sits a charming boutique-style wine bar with hundreds of flavors that will fit everyone’s palette.

WineStyles Greensboro is a boutique wine bar stocked with hundreds of wines from sparkling to Merlot and craft beers that have been sorted by style and taste.

General Manager Scott McClain said Wine Styles will not only give every guest an experience like no other, but the mission is to teach and educate everyone about different styles. “I want everyone to enjoy themselves. If the guest can walk away with more knowledge than they had, that is profound,” said McClain.

This unique Italian-styled atmosphere and soft music allow you to escape the city life and relax your mind while emerging into a European getaway.

Each type of wine is meant to complement a selection of handcrafted chocolates, a plethora of artisanal cheeses and gourmet food.

WineStyles not only caters to those experiencing wine for the first time but also wine connoisseurs. From wine tasting to delivering unmatched quality & customer service in a Clubhouse atmosphere, it has it alls.

McClain said they offer a large outdoor patio with a fire pit ready to use day or night, winter, or summer. “We are a place that you can hang out and have fun inside or outside listen to live music four days a week,” said McClain.

WineStyles is open every day with Dine-in and Curbside service for every guest. You can check them out on Facebook.